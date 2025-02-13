Sen. Bernie Sanders questions Linda McMahon's goals as education secretary

In his opening statement, Sanders said the goal should not be to abolish the Education Department but to make it more effective.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live