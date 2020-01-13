Transcript for Sen. Cory Booker suspends presidential campaign

New Jersey senator. Cory Booker suspending his campaign for president. The junior US senator from the garden state announced his decision to his supporters. In an email this morning in his message senator barker said that his failure to make a recent debates prevented him from raising enough money required for a victory. But for now. Thank campaigning over this last year when most people. All my life. And mr. Booker is still expected to run for reelection for the senate.

