Sen. Cruz, O'Rourke move forward after tense TX Senate battle

More
Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz posed together at the airport for the first time since the election.
2:36 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sen. Cruz, O'Rourke move forward after tense TX Senate battle

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59201463,"title":"Sen. Cruz, O'Rourke move forward after tense TX Senate battle","duration":"2:36","description":"Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz posed together at the airport for the first time since the election.","url":"/Politics/video/sen-cruz-orourke-move-forward-tense-tx-senate-59201463","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.