Sen. Elissa Slotkin on Democratic party: ’We need to work as a team’

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tells ABC News’ Linsey Davis that her party needs “wartime generals” given the pressure Democrats are facing in upcoming elections and policy fights.

June 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live