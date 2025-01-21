Sen. John Fetterman on flurry of Trump executive actions

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sen. John Fetterman about Jan. 6 pardons, the Lincoln Riley Act and his meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live