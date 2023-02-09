Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized overnight after feeling lightheaded, staff says

Sen. John Fetterman, D.-Penn., was taken to a Washington hospital on Wednesday "for observation" after feeling lightheaded at a party retreat, his staff said.

February 9, 2023

