Sen. Mark Kelly on the opportunities and challenges for Harris and Walz

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) about how the Harris-Walz campaign can keep momentum, and how Kamala Harris will address the issue of immigration if she’s elected.

August 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live