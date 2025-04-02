Sen. Schumer: 'We're going to fight these tariffs tooth and nail'

Senate Democrats held a press conference just hours before President Trump's big tariff reveal, with Sen. Chuck Schumer urging Republicans to join on a measure to block tariffs on Canadian goods.

April 2, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live