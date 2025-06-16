Sen. Ted Cruz on ICE raids: President Trump ‘is prioritizing violent criminals’

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas about the ongoing ICE raids, anti-ICE demonstrations, the Israel-Iran conflict and the fatal shooting of government officials in Minnesota.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live