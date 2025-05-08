Sen. Van Hollen spars with DHS Secretary Noem over deportation of Abrego Garcia

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who traveled to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia, sparred with DHS Secretary Kristi Noem over whether Abrego Garcia will be returned to the United States.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live