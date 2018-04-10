Transcript for Senate approves measure giving airline passengers new rights

Feel like many airline passengers frustrated by the lack of legroom well. You may soon hitting some relief the senate Wednesday passed a bill requiring the FAA to set a minimum size for commercial airplane seat. And a minimum distance between those seats president chants expected to sign the bill into law. It'll also make it illegal for airlines removed passengers from overbooked flights in response to this video of a doctor being dragged off a plane in Chicago.

