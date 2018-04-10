Senate approves measure giving airline passengers new rights

More
The Senate passed a measure Wednesday that would give airline passengers new rights and should help make an often frustrating experience easier.
0:28 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate approves measure giving airline passengers new rights
Feel like many airline passengers frustrated by the lack of legroom well. You may soon hitting some relief the senate Wednesday passed a bill requiring the FAA to set a minimum size for commercial airplane seat. And a minimum distance between those seats president chants expected to sign the bill into law. It'll also make it illegal for airlines removed passengers from overbooked flights in response to this video of a doctor being dragged off a plane in Chicago.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58277851,"title":"Senate approves measure giving airline passengers new rights","duration":"0:28","description":"The Senate passed a measure Wednesday that would give airline passengers new rights and should help make an often frustrating experience easier.","url":"/Politics/video/senate-approves-measure-giving-airline-passengers-rights-58277851","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.