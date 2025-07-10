Senate calls for new shark alert system

The Senate-passed Lulu’s Law would allow authorities to send out cell phone alerts when there’s been a shark attack.

July 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live