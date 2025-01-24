Senate confirms Hegseth to lead Pentagon in narrow vote

Pete Hegseth's nomination to serve as secretary of defense was officially confirmed in the Senate thanks to the tie-breaking vote of Vice President JD Vance.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live