Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as 1st Latino to lead health agency

The near party-line vote was 50-49 with one Republican senator, Susan Collins of Maine, supporting his confirmation.
0:49 | 03/18/21

Transcript for Senate confirms Xavier Becerra as 1st Latino to lead health agency
On this vote. The a's are fifty the maize or 49. The nomination is confirmed. I look forward to doing residence permit me. I understand the enormous challenges before seminars on responsible. The change all of us at it was a leading force or high velocity to protect even more apparent. He had to maintain protections for people with preexisting conditions. For those suffering from.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

