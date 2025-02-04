Senate Finance Committee advances RFK Jr.'s nomination to be Trump's health secretary

The panel voted 14-13 along party lines.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live