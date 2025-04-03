Senate issues rare bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s tariffs on Canada

A bipartisan group of senators passed a resolution to end the national emergency declaration against Canada and cut down President Donald Trump’s tariff authority. ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports.

April 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live