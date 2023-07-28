Senate leaders rebuke lawmaker after reports of profanity-laced rant at teen pages

Senate leaders on Thursday came to the defense of high-school pages after reports that Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., berated a group of the teens in the Capitol in a profanity-laced rant.

July 28, 2023

