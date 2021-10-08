Senate passes $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill

More
The Senate passed a $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday with support from members on both sides of the aisle.
1:49 | 08/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Senate passes $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:49","description":"The Senate passed a $1.1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday with support from members on both sides of the aisle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79383088","title":"Senate passes $1.1 trillion infrastructure bill","url":"/Politics/video/senate-passes-11-trillion-infrastructure-bill-79383088"}