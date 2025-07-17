Senate passes $9B in spending cuts -- including cuts to public broadcasting, USAID

The bill now returns to the House with a deadline for final passage on Friday. ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live