Senate passes Trump megabill with Vance's tie-breaking vote

The Senate voted 50-50 on President Donald Trump's megabill. Vice President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the massive tax and immigration bill.

July 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live