Transcript for Senate to proceed with impeachment trial

And White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins me now for more on day one when and what we can expect today Mary Alice a good morning and Trump's lawyer Bruce castor. Seem to get the most attention yesterday would a lot of negative reviews from his own party. For his opening statement what. Was former president Trump's reaction today one. Yeah like we've heard the former president just not happy with that performance. Look it's never good at when your defense attorney starts by complementing the prosecutor. He got up there and said. He was taken aback that the prosecutors had laid out such a forceful and emotional. -- convincing opening argument. I think the real problem too is that they're struggling to present an alternate theory of the case normally in a trial if you don't want your clients to be convicted of the crime. You presents either evidence that they didn't do it more evidence that that that that sentencing hand the charges at hand. Don't fit the crime. So far we've we've mostly seen arguments in that space news seen Republicans say that they don't think the impeachment. Is appropriate. But they're not in any way denouncing the violent or are you know that their continued to denounce the violence not descending and that violence. And they're really it barely defended the president's actions that day. And so they're saying impeachment isn't the right punishment isn't the write a method of accountability. Without presenting an alternative and I think that that's. We're gonna continue to see Republicans and even the president's own defense lawyers really Strobl how do you say that what happened that day was so horrible. But not offer a different method and accountability. Well and it seemed like the central argument for them from a strategic standpoint would be yes it was terrible that trump didn't cause this. We did here at ton of that and at what surprised me most was hearing castor. Stay out right the American people voted for change so it doesn't sound like they're going to be trying to argue that. Election fraud was a worthy argument for the president to be disseminating. No they skips right over that we and I think that in some ways that plays into democrats' hands. Democrats have said it wasn't just happened wasn't just what happened on January sex what happened in the weeks leading up to it. We're the president refused to concede and and that refusal to acknowledge a free and fair election. Was what drummed up support for a violent insurrection. As a man to have the president's own defense attorneys say. Of course it was a fair election of course the president lost the American people voted in someone else. A it it was a muddled legal argument it was a muddled political arguments that at times it was really hard to follow up but again that. And part of the problem for the defense is that they've been trying to argue that it's not. Constitutional. Two and say impeach a former president we will only our former president if you lose it was an acknowledged. A lot sick I think that that in some ways an offense just. Argued itself and to circles yesterday. And prosecutors meanwhile show this thirteen minute graphic video pairing trumps words on January 6. With violent moments from the siege now their goal for this whole thing is to prove. That trump incited the interaction not just at the insurrection was terrible with that trump incited it so what do you expect from them today. Yeah do you not big. So Meehan on two sir pillars and their case won the severity of the violence that day. You know I think we're gonna continue to hear really personal stories from members of congress like we did from Jamie raskin air when he talked about. How scary it was to hear. Rioters pounding on the doors of the house chamber how scary it was to be told by security had to put on gas masks. How members of congress were told to take off their hands so they would may not be targeted. I think we're gonna continue to hear very personal reflections and sort of eyewitness accounts from sitting members of congress who fell at their lives were in danger. And in the second pillar that Democrats are are are coming back to is one of the severity of the president's words like we're just talking about that the president for so long. Was. The former president president trump for so long was talking about. Conspiracy theories. And was urging his supporters to fight. And we saw yesterday. And I really effectiveness of laying and a video of this timeline of that those of man's next channel. The president's words in real time the president's tweets in real time. Moments where the president said heat with the sort of was of plotting those writers as they were doing and such destructive acts on the Stubbs the capital. And I think that that we're gonna continue to see sort of act two. A certain two prong approach from house Democrats. As they lay out their case today both the severity of the violence and the severity of the president for president Trump's own words as that violence was occurring. So Mary Alice for the defense side. We know they're not gonna argue that all the election fraud claims were legit because they already said the opposite yesterday. They argued yesterday the trials unconstitutional but the senate voted that it is so what's next for the defense. I think contain argue that impeachment is not appropriates and it's not. Sitting and they're gonna have to look for gaps between the rioters in the insurrection S. And the former president they're gonna have to look for evidence that shows. That president shrub was not actively coordinating with those breyer's that he. Did you show on full display that he was not actually intending violence to occur. But look that's a hard it's going to be hard because it the American people watched in real time as the president gave some of those speeches so. You know I think that the defense is best shot right here isn't that and they kind of ride out the clock. They know that a lot of Republicans are not in just sitting going down this route. They need to. It kind of make sure that they bring the emotional temperature down because right now Republicans don't want to vote the president president Charles Taylor didn't marry Alice parks thanks so much.

