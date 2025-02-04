Senate Republicans defend Musk's moves but downplay his influence, Dems fire back

Senate Republicans defended the Trump administration’s sweeping revamp of USAID, led by Elon Musk. But, some lawmakers tried to downplay the billionaire’s power over the president.

February 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live