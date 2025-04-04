Senate Republicans set to push Trump agenda forward with vote-a-rama

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on lawmakers’ first step toward enacting many of President Donald Trump’s key policies without the help of Democrats.

April 4, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live