Transcript for Senate Republicans unveil counteroffer on Biden infrastructure plan

As Americans prepare to hit the roads and airports this holiday weekend. A bipartisan deal to revamp and reinvest in the nation's infrastructure. It's picking up speed the negotiations Walt bumpy are ongoing both sides sounding increasingly upbeat. Infrastructure is a bipartisan. Issue this is something that Democrats independents and Republicans truly care. Republicans no Democrats could pass a massive spending bill on their own but they would like a seat at the table and are fighting for a smaller package. Today GOP lead negotiators proposing a round one trillion dollars in spending. Including 506. Billion for roads and bridges including some money for electric vehicle infrastructure. As well as another 98 billion for public transit systems. This new Republican offer compared to the president's latest one point seven trillion dollar offer. That included much more funding to fight climate change. As well as build housing and XP or care for seniors to we have stayed within the boundaries of our original. Plan. I think that's with the American people. Think of when they think of it of infrastructure and that's certainly what we do to. The on the price tag and spending priorities the two parties still far apart on how to pay for an all. Republicans suggesting dipping into covad relief funds that have not yet been spent as well as user fees like holes. This proposal is fully paid for does not need to have any where raise in taxes. And avoids the big threat to the economy right now which is inflation. Democrats so far on interest and pushing instead to increase the corporate tax rate. But were under president trump.

