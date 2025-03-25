Senator grills Gabbard on Signal chat leaks: ‘Show the texts now’

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., questioned the director of national intelligence and director of the CIA about the messaging controversy.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live