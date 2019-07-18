Transcript for Senator objects to 9/11 compensation fund bill

Republican senator Rand Paul has temporarily blocked a bipartisan bill aimed at making sure the September 11 victim compensation fund. Never runs out of money. New York senator Kirsten Gillibrand tried to get the legislation passed by unanimous consent which requires the approval of the entire chamber. But Paul said any new spending should be offset by cuts. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell plans to call a vote on the bill before the August recess.

