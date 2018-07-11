Transcript for Sharice Davids makes political history

Write notes from this it can't. Grove city Kansas where she restated its has defeated incumbent congressman Kevin Yoder. Who was seeking a fifth term a pickup for the Democrats in the state. Of Kansas and this just Stephanie Cutter I'm actually sort of a society of first again just we talk about the the range of diversity in the Democrat party what a story she. How completely she is openly gay and native American I'm now making her the very first native American a woman in congress that and I should say this comes. At its time where president trump is using this phrase repeatedly polka hottest is Missouri a Republican. In a district that Clinton narrowly won and trumpet treated for the Republican and they are saying that he was strong on crime and borders.

