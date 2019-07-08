SigDigs: Aug. 7, 2019

More
You're reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.
1:55 | 08/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SigDigs: Aug. 7, 2019
I'm. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Yeah. A I'm. And. Or you. And. Boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom boom. Boom boom boom.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"You're reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"64818215","title":"SigDigs: Aug. 7, 2019","url":"/Politics/video/sigdigs-aug-2019-64818215"}