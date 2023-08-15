‘It's a very simple case’: Former Rep on GA Trump indictment.

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with former Rep. Katko on former President Trump’s latest indictment and the decision to pursue Rico charges.

August 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live