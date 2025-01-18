Sources: ICE raids to start as soon as Tuesday

Armando Garcia joined ABC News Live to discuss Trump’s border czar’s promise that there will be “big raids” as soon as Tuesday.

January 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live