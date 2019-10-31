Transcript for South Carolina priest denied Joe Biden communion over abortion stance

Joseph Biden may be the front runner for the democratic presidential nomination babies apparently last in line to receive the body of Christ a passer to Catholic Church in South Carolina says he denied Biden communion because. He said quote any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of church teachings. Close quote Biden has said that he would seek to system lies reverse its way.

