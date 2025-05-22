Speaker Johnson condemns ‘antisemitic attack’ in DC

House Speaker Mike Johnson shared his condolences and condemned the shooting that killed two Israeli Embassy staffers on Wednesday night, saying it was “obviously an antisemitic attack.”

May 22, 2025

