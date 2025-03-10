Speaker Johnson confident Trump-backed funding bill 'will pass'

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson is working to rally support for a new spending bill ahead of a Friday deadline.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live