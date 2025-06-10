Speaker Mike Johnson: Newsom should be 'tarred and feathered'

House Speaker Johnson would not weigh in on whether California Gov. Gavin Newsom should be arrested -- a suggestion made by President Trump -- but said the governor should be "tarred and feathered."

June 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live