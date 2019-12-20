Transcript for Speaker Nancy Pelosi puts impeachment trial on hold

Now to the new impeachment standoff in Washington Democrats and Republicans are clashing over a timeline for the trial in the senate. President trop is looking for the GOP senate for vindication but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It's throwing a wrench in the plans ABC the nest Iraq or Tara has the latest from Washington and that's good morning. Good mornings and in Canada Democrats are hoping to have witnesses testify as part of president trying to send trial that Republicans have already rejected that request to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hoping. Threatening to possibly delay president trumps trial. Could give her leverage. History put on hold president from becoming just the third president in US history to be impeached. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now refusing to take the next steps. Saying she wolf said articles of impeachment over to the set net. Until majority leader Mitch McConnell reveals with the president's trial will look like. Act founders owning both the constitution. They suspected that there could be a blow president. I don't think they suspected that with have a role president and rogue leader in the senate at the same time. Democrats have been pushing to hear from four witnesses the White House had blocked from testifying. Including acting chief of staff make Maldini and former national security advisor John Bolton. The issue coming up at last night's democratic debate. It president trop. Thinks that he should not be impeached he should not scared to what or where his own witnesses. But McConnell has already rejected that request. Indicating he wants a speedy trial and that he's working in total coordination with the White House Democrats are hoping threatening to possibly delay trumps trial will give them leverage. But for now at least Republicans aren't waiting. Looks like prosecutors are getting cold fate. In front of the entire country. And second guessing whether that you don't want the go to trial. President chopper responding on Twitter writing Pelosi is afraid to present impeachment to the senate. And adding so after Democrats gave me no due process in the house no lawyers no witnesses no nothing. They now want to tell the senate how to run their trial we think that what they did is unconstitutional. And lawmakers are hoping to have that senate trial begin the week of January 6 but that will all depend on when house speaker Pelosi decides to send those articles of impeachment. Over to the senate to name Kenneth.

