Transcript for Speaker Pelosi, Sen. Schumer to deliver response after Trump's address on shutdown

I also bring in our friend Mary Bruce now because Mary you're over on Capitol Hill where Democrats are saying they want. Equal time to respond yes president comes going to speak tonight on immigration but they want their chance to be heard about this critical issue as well so what are you hearing from Democrats around the hill right now we're missing about tonight. Almighty Democrats clearly are concerned that the nation you'll only hear one side of this argument if they only hear from the president tonight which is why they are demanding that they get equal time we know that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the democratic leader of the senate Chuck Schumer will come out and deliver their side of the story essentially after the president's address Democrats are making clear their content of the president won't offer the true facts to Americans in announcing that they wanted to give this address the Democrats said quote if the president past statements are any indication it will be full of malice. And mis information so they clearly feeling need to come out me fat check the president a little bit themselves and also represent why they feel they aren't budging. And of course nineteen is all comes as Democrats appear on the hill are trying to really ramp up. The pressure on Republicans over in the senate Democrats and announced that they are not going. To act on any other legislation until Republicans bring of a vote on measures to reopen the government but so far the Republican leader in the senate Mitch McConnell. I said look he's not gonna bring up any measure that would fund the government any funding bill unless he's certain the president. Is on board so both sides continued to dig in and the big question tonight is what comes next right as everyone is retreating to their corners here. And one of the things that are closely watching tonight is caring outlined so well is whether or not the president will declare a national emergency beds one of the tools and is possible tool kit here. Have a we've been asking Democrats about I'd take a listen to what George Stephanopoulos. His conversation this morning on Good Morning America with democratic senator Connell Harris. The vice president's basic point Democrats are ignoring a crisis and says the president really is considering declaring a national emergency to go around congress your response as just not true. There's just simply not showed there. But that was a bipartisan effort out of the United States senate and the United States congress two pass a debt funding of the government. And the president is holding it up because of his vanity project which is the small. At taxpayers' expense and at the expense of hundreds of thousands of workers who are working every day without being paid. I'm so it's just simply not truly an emergency of his own creativity feed. So did the thing is it tonight you'll likely hear the president outlined his point you Democrats outlined their when he what you're not probably going to hear a lot of out he's compromise from. There's nothing could be a message tonight to say the least but imports like and we heard come here's think about it a little bit there but that the people that are getting impacted. Buying this are probably saying listen the debates are one thing but I'm not getting my paycheck. So what you heard whether it's from people in Washington government workers that her furlough not getting paid still working not getting paid. Mean is there's an insight for these people and what isn't like for them on a day to day basis we'll look. Like 800000. Federal workers who are either furloughed or working without pay they are the victims of this fight essentially they are now in only about we have been out talking with many of them and a lot of them are simply fed up. The president may insist that a lot of these workers back his fight but yet offered any evidence to back that up and a lot of the workers at least be twisted it simply not true look they they feel like there upon it in this political fight and they say what they really want to submit to get back to work. And to get heat we are on the verge of many of those 800000 furloughed workers missing. Their first paycheck and it has a huge impact especially if you're someone who lives paycheck to paycheck you're having how to make a lot of very difficult decisions which bill do you pay the electric bill look Carville your students Gary akin student tuition. These are really really big decisions and his fight while is becoming increasingly political here up on the hill hasn't very real ramifications for people's lives now the White House says they are taking steps to try and mitigate. Some of this impact we know that there bordering it IRS agents back into the office and that they can go ahead and file. And work on a lot of tax returns that of course were heading into tax season depending on how long this shutdown stretches. There's been a lot of concern about what's happening at airports as well now the TSA. Insisted that the shutdown is not impacting operations but the airline's pilot association says that the air system is more dangerous. They they wrote a letter saying the shutdown is and I quote here adversely affecting the safety security and efficiency of our national airspace system so Maggie a lot of real consequences here. To this political debate. I'm Mary thank you so much at some orange remember how to sort of big. Political stories that really impacts on. Every day Americans trying to bring home a paycheck so thank you. And everyone remember ten nights that speech 9 o'clock eastern time president term from the Oval Office and addressed the government shut down you a break here we'll have coverage. ABC news life. Also we hear more from people affected by this checked out of ranges mention these are people. Living potentially living paycheck to paycheck they need. That next paycheck from the government so if you or your family or our friends have been impacted by the shut down one hears shut down stories head over to our website let us know. Again just how this is impacting U day today and changing your life. I wall obviously have lots more to discuss when it comes to politics and the shut down throughout the day here and tomorrow.

