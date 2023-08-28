Special counsel pushing for January start for Trump trial

Meanwhile, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has scheduled the arraignments for all 19 defendants alleged to have conspired to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia for Sept. 6.

August 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live