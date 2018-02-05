Transcript for Special counsel told Trump's team he could be subpoenaed

Everybody on Devin Dwyer live at ABC news headquarters in New York happy Wednesday morning to you were following all the biggest stories today here at ABC news. Including a number of storms that are popping across the middle part of the country this morning warrants or watch they check in up the radar. Started a fire up a little bit in the plains there were eighteen tornadoes last night over three states. Arguably needed is live out wall not Iowa where some of that you can from the damage behind him articulate geo in just a second but first. Wanna start at the White House a lot of big headlines pop in overnight our Karen Travers is there good morning Karen. Obviously the biggest headline of the morning as the Washington Post reporting confirmed by ABC. That Robert Wallerstein special counsel has threatened a possible subpoena. The president answer their questions. Karen is the pro with the president's team saying about this. Yet his came in a meeting with Robert Mueller and the president's lawyers in early march DeVon and Mueller himself said that he could compel the president to testify if he. Declined an interview request he could do that through a grand jury subpoena. The president's former attorney John Dowd confirmed on the record. That that request of that statement from Mahler did happen. And that they could push back very strongly saying that this is not a gain that's what Dowd said he told Robert Mueller. He said you are screwing with the work the president. Of the United States now DeVon the key question of course it. What the president's. Thinking right now on what he wants to do you about an interview with Robert Mueller because of course he has said. Many times over the last few months he wants to do it he's willing to do you do it under he's eager to do it. Does this change the calculation. And and where is his thinking right now yesterday stairs enters the white house Press Secretary would not answer. Any questions related to the. The Russia probe referring everything to the outside lawyers that's right of course those lawyers have been poring over precedent. Presidential subpoenas. Legal minds greater than ours have looked at this and at but the bottom line is historical precedent indicates the president would have a really hard time. Getting out of the subpoena in former to come but. If you were to appear Karen before grand jury he could do do take a couple of of options right he could refuse to answer questions. Because he could plead and you know I think you're right when you say that. Supreme Court has looked at this forum whether or not the president is above the loss actually outside the initial system it. They have ruled no the president could be compelled to do this. I think here is that he ongoing negotiations about what an interview with president trump and Robert Mueller could even look like. Have been taking place for several months and on the table are the potential of it in person interview president trump and Robert Mueller and his team. Doing a face to face it Downey answering questions or perhaps a written questionnaire and a third option could be some combination of the two. We were told that these negotiations stalled between John Dowd quit abruptly in March but they have been picked back up in earnest in recent weeks. Rudy Giuliani of course doing the president's legal team that started the conversation once. That's right and they're looking staring down that list of 49. Topics that mullet once asked which came out in the. In the headlines yesterday of course the presence team. Wanted to keep him from that interview Karen obviously that's going to be a big headline to watch it and they should. Tell everybody we are interviewing ABC news has an exclusive interview today with White House lawyer Ty Cobb to respond to all of this. That's what our White House correspondent John Carlson stay tuned for more here at ABC news. On that want to turn to another series of headlines sort of a bizarre had stretcher headline involving the president's personal doctor. Prior to taking the White House Karen his name is doctor Harold Bornstein you may remember on with that funny hair. I but he's making some pretty wild claims the past couple of days. Data first claim from doctor Bornstein that last November. There were a couple representatives of trump world first and of the president's longtime body guard and at that time. A key official here in the west wing. As a Trump Organization lawyer who showed his office in New York last February and took all of the president's medical records act Bornstein had been treating president for several decades so obviously has an extensive history there. And he said it was a week that they came in they took it and not very violated yesterday the White House asked about this and Sarah Sander said. It's standard operating procedure that when somebody is sworn in as president their personal doctor would turn over at the medical records to the White House medical unit makes sense but. The way Dr. dean is describing it doesn't sound like standard operating procedure now of course everybody will remember him as you mention for his hair but also that statement. He put outdoor campaign about the president's house when he said that if elected he'd be healthy it's individual to you ever served as president. He is now saying according to report cost now it's that. Heat right back that he was dictated to him by Donald Trump and DeVon I got a thing anybody that's read the president's tweets or paid attention to what he's been saying over the last couple years. Would not be surprised to know that is with the president's words. Not his doctor's words that's right I was actually re reading it's fascinating to read read that letter he said that the president's physical strength and stamina. Or extraordinary on and on over the top hyperbole about the president's health. Certainly a wild story the White House we should stay though Karen. Hasn't refuted the notion that the president dictated that thing. That is her act and you know it's interesting given. That at the time you had Donald Trump blasting his rivals Hillary Clinton for her health talking about transparency and disclosure and now it says that really we have. Very little to no about the president's medical his. Hurry from before he took office all right we'll finish up at the president on the move this morning he is leaving the White House he is on its way to the State Department. For the very first time visiting his new secretary of state Mike Pompeo. David Pompeo their carriers promising to bring some swagger back to the American diplomatic corps. At the great word for Donald Trump yours for sure the president really likes Mike Pompeo and the fact that this is his first ever visit to the State Department away. Rex Tillerson was over there is going for the swearing in ceremony and the press yesterday singled out Mike Pompeo at an event here at the White House seats and he's doing a great job but he also said. He's getting a lot more publicity lately that he is which as we know Devens advocates of that around here you don't get to payment you know get more Amos and president trump but. But I'm his seems to be safe president likes. And our editor terrific ABC's Karen Travers at the White House Karen thank you so much all over the headlines. Of course the other big stories of the day involved whether these scary look and tornadoes take a look at the pictures here out in the plains eighteen last night over three states. A lot of damage in Iowa that's where our GOP has is he's in wonderful wall not Iowa GO. The skies still look a little bit troubled this morning there. Yet in the morning listen this rain is starting to come down here often on often on but. If that threat is not over that severe weather threat is not over I want to show you what happened here overnight because. We're on a farm right now here in moment and just tackle this mean that says. The farm equipment. Here this sort facility and you just see that this wall is just gone you've got the roof. There's just collapse and I want to turn over this way because you see over there. That's a house over there we were looking at that it we're wondering what. Is there anyone inside that house was there anyone inside that house there sure was a spring in Arcadia over here she was inside that house data come over hero quirk. The Hewlett inside that house. Heidi again after we've we've been making friends are mourning on it's okay to you were inside their husband. You've got your four kids two and and so what was going on inside that house. We heard there rains are we are watching TV basically and picked up really fast is basically sound like it's in honey and hit the houses started shaken so he ran out look through the windows Steve we gets who has gone on and couldn't see anything and Steven c.'s. Twenty feet away. And this is your family's farm so so you are looking out here you were looking at the show that you couldn't see anything. How far the agency could even see the show that right there behind your house now now beacon news. My car park actually right next hopman like it. And you what was going through your mind of that moment because you he said that the water just kept pelting the house and he said it was shake yes. Applicants must have been African they have are there actually ran around freak out panic and. But thankfully everyone Luka and yet everyone's okay in and now you you wolf we'll actually right after the storm you walked out of that house. And you came over here and when you so this was a thing. Yeah from air radio and there's another man time we have an air earned the rough finances. Warehouse like there's it is. We passed that mark down. Because it's so close to your house that is. I mean that's why wouldn't we saw that and we saw that also there were were to sing my gosh that person whoever was inside that house and really look. Yeah because you just never know what the storm like this you don't know what's gonna happen you know were that went get a bit ago. Exactly exactly. Loggers that are completely flipped over there still barrels over there on hands out that are flipped over. Well and and we're seeing debris that's one of the things we're seeing debris all over this place. Katie thank you so much we're glad you're safe we also want to bring in Jason hear from emergency management and chasing. You just spoke with the National Weather Service because you're trying to determine whether this was a tornado whether these were straight line winds what do they think. Currently that I data they've reviewed and said there think and it's straight line wind but they're coming out here right. Correct National Weather Service is currently on their way with an assessment team. And what you can. Came out here and use all the support because we've been going around this whole neighborhood this is not the only structure that's damage we just went to another one where the roof is just completely torn off. What would you look at this damage what what do you think that's an official. I'm I'm glad people heed our warnings that are partners and media put out and you know we're glad everybody's safe. And if it actually last night when we got out here in whether was actually tapering down we were able to make sure everybody was okay. No injuries no injuries the you know no injuries that we know and so far it's been help building damage that we've had reported. Hour. Jason Katie thank you so much for joining us what we're glad you're safe we're glad everyone's okay but yet you just don't keep watching this because now. That's form threatened so is Nikki fixed income DeVon if they get bigger and bigger today thirty million Americans are potentially in the path of the storm that we're gonna be seeing later today. So so hopefully there will be no injuries. But people just need to be watching the monitor that local news monitor the radio if you lose power of the because he got to take these ferry nurseries. And art good reminders GO this is this spring storm season indeed thanks so much for. Readiness get an up close look and we're very thankful that there were no more injuries there's you say Cuban it is not Mormon Iowa thanks GO. For more on the forecast that Sergio was referring to their thirty million Americans in the path today I see the radar behind me pretty quiet right now but it's gonna fire up once the the heat of the day surges later on this afternoon let's go to rob Marciano for the latest rob. A DeVon another day of severe weather expected today yesterday we ended the Kansas and Oklahoma to route no tornadoes in the month of April woefully vs what happens when it test Kansas. A mass in place tornado here just. Getting very close associates that just get this farmhouse right there getting close unbelievable listed. Very everything was our flash there was one of eighteen tornadoes. Reported across the area yesterday and today remote reset. With another wave men along the trial in his room prods you the most when you tornadoes but won't -- red area. As were pricey. Cluster of thunderstorms late today that could bring some damaging winds a place like in the city and the games morrow. If at some point but then we stretch out a severe weather threat. In Chicago and then back from Dallas wells' the war will be tomorrow and in advance of that we are popping up the heat finally going home. From winter forget about spring where this summer big Bermuda high cranking up us. This is seasonable stuff done here but seven nice cabinet at eight degrees and plus in New York today potentially some records falling tomorrow mid to upper eighties DC fifty Easley hit nine India they. A tomorrow or on Friday Mary go. So good feeling more like July or August do you want force. Source by rough in the pleas today got a. Our thanks to rob Marciano for that forecast a probable latest on the spring weather here at ABC news download the ABC news app. For more on those storms and on the White House coverage today a lot of big headlines and don't forget. To tune into work exclusive interview with Ty Cobb the president's lawyer a little bit later this morning here at ABC news for now on Devin Dwyer live in New York. Have a great day.

