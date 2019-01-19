Transcript for SPECIAL REPORT: Trump: DACA extension for full wall funding

This is an ABC news special report. Tom governments. Hey good afternoon were coming on the air at this hour with breaking news president from speaking at the White House just moments ago. Making an offer to Democrats to end the government shut down by funding the border wall in exchange for one of their top immigration priorities. Earlier today the president holding a naturalization ceremony at the White House. President trump then calling the situation at the border a humanitarian an national security crisis. The president laid out new terms telling Democrats approval five point seven billion dollars to build portion of the wall in high priority locations. In part he will offer temporary protections for the so called dreamers immigrants brought to the US illegally as children. This plan solves the immediate crisis and it is a horrible crimes it easily. Humanitarian. Crisis. Like we rarely see America. President trump says senate majority leader Mitch McConnell will bring a bill to a vote this week but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi already calling this proposal on non starter. Made up of initiatives Democrats have already rejected. This is between under the shut down and still 800000 government workers are not getting paid. We will have much more later on world news tonight and always at abcnews.com. I'm Tommy honest in your coming up after the break or traitor to basketball.

