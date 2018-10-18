Sports legends endorse Sen. Manchin in new ad

More
Well known coaches and athletes release new ad in support of Sen. Joe Manchin.
2:40 | 10/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sports legends endorse Sen. Manchin in new ad

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58594241,"title":"Sports legends endorse Sen. Manchin in new ad","duration":"2:40","description":"Well known coaches and athletes release new ad in support of Sen. Joe Manchin.","url":"/Politics/video/sports-legends-endorse-sen-manchin-ad-58594241","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.