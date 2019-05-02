Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union More Abrams, who lost the 2018 Georgia governor's race, is the first African-American woman to give a response to a president's address. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Stacey Abrams delivers Democratic response to Trump's State of the Union This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Who is Stacey Abrams?

