Transcript for Will former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz run for president?

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz unveiled what his centrist independent presidency might look like he made a lot of big promises for example. He said that his cabinet will have more women than any other cat in history President Obama had eight women at one point. He also said that he would only pass legislation that gets the support of both parties he said he would only nominate a Supreme Court nominee they get two thirds majority in the senate. As we know their but a lot of fights over at its peak claims that he is about the two party system and that if in fact. To take take it that Democrats perfect for having from socialist agenda for peace painting himself as a person who could bring bridge the divide here's the latest from him. Hop on how he thinks this could happen. As an independent president. I would be a bridge to bring leaders of both parties together in a way no president has done in recent years. I can promise you this. I'll have members of both parties to the White House for coffee. Starbucks coffee. As often as I can. Even though they sound like it can't be CT is yet actually announce his candidacy he says he'll do so later. In the year but he's here in Florida very important stage surrounded by young people at Miami Dade college. You're watching ABC news live I'm Kara Palmieri in Miami.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.