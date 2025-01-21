States challenge Trump's executive order cutting birthright citizenship

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes reacts to Donald Trump's executive order to cut off birthright citizenship and how it would impact American-born children.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live