Transcript for Steyer urges appealing to diverse communities

I don't think there's any question George that after this week there's a real threat to Donald Trump can get re elected. I don't think there's any question but that the only way that we're going to beat him actually is the way that Bernie Sanders said. Which is to get turnout across the spectrum of democratic voters. And that means we're gonna have to appeal across the spectrum moderates progressives and every group. So unless you can appeal to the diverse parts of the Democratic Party including specifically the black community including specifically Latinos. If you can't do that and we can't be Donald Trump. In November and we can't choose a candidate who can't do that. And I am doing that right now. Which 24% of blacks down in South Carolina with high numbers in Nevada and that's what it's going to take. He's turn out but turnout across the spectrum of democratic voters someone who pimple as Amy said I bring together in every single a were divided.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.