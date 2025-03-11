'We're trying to stop this insanity': Rep. Julie Johnson on DOGE cuts

Texas Rep. Julie Johnson joined ABC News Live with a reaction to the federal spending cuts by Elon Musk and DOGE as well as how Democrats are trying to stop them.

March 11, 2025

