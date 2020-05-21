Study finds earlier coronavirus restrictions could have saved 36,000 lives

President Trump called the Columbia University study a “political hit job.”
0:40 | 05/21/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Study finds earlier coronavirus restrictions could have saved 36,000 lives
I was sorely I was there earlier than anybody thought I put abandoned people coming in from giant. Everybody thought they that they didn't want it Nancy Pelosi a month later was dancing in the Streets of San Francisco. It shut it down so that people would believe what's happening and I don't even like that. But I was way barely. To lobby is added that station that very liberal. It's a I think it's just a political hit job you what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

