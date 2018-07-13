Transcript for Trump calls his own interview 'fake news,' slams changes from European immigration

Mr. President you seem rather to have changed your chain from what he said our earlier this week when you said that on the current exit plan. That would probably kill the possibility. Of a trade deal with the UK our countries are meant to have a special relationship get you publicly criticized the prime minister's policy. And her parsley for not listening to you this week is that really the behavior of a friend. And prime minister. Isn't a problem for you that some of the things mr. trump has set up by Europe exit plan. Are right it will limit the possibilities of doing trade deals easily in the future. Can you also tell us how it felt frantic criticizing in the way he did you not intervene. Maybe I'll go first because I didn't criticize. To prime minister have a lot of respect for the prime minister. And unfortunately there was a story that was done. Which was you know generally fine but it didn't. Put in what I said about the prime minister and I said tremendous things. And fortunately we tend to record. Stories now so we have a fear enjoyment if you'd like it quickly record when we deal with reporters called fake news. Can we solve a lot of problems with that there are good old recording instrument. Processor to the times promised I don't know whether you agree with the president you know to states that immigration has damaged the cultural fabric all of Europe and president. But she could an elaborate on what you mean by that. In the offense. I think it's been very bad for Europe. I think. Europe is a place I know very well and I think that. What has happened is very tough. It's a very tough situation I mean you see the same terror attacks and I do we see him a lot. We just left some incredible young man men and women that senators didn't. They were showing that sells them they were showing us things that frankly twenty years ago nobody even thought about probably. A lot more recently than that nobody even thought about I just think it's changing the culture I think it's a very negative thing for. The Europe I think it's very negative I think having. In Germany and I have a great relationship with a Angola. Marco great relationship with Germany. But I think that's. Very much your Germany. I think it's very much heard. Other parts of Europe and I know it's politically not necessarily correct. To say that. But I'll say it and I'll say it loud. And I think they better watch themselves because you are changing culture you are changing a lot of things future energy security Jay look at what's happening I mean you take a look at look at what's happening to different countries it. Never had difficulty never had problems. It's a very sad situation is very unfortunate. Glad I do not think it's good for Europe and I don't think it's good for our country where. As you know far superior to anything that's happened before but we have very bid immigration laws. And we're. I mean we're doing incredibly well considering the fact that we virtually don't have immigration laws we have. We have laws that are so bad I don't even call them lawless I called them. It's just like you just walk across to what are you welcome Chris aboard a U would put one foot on the land and now you're tied up in a lawsuit for five years the craziest thing and who has ever seen. So while I he would just make that recommendation to Europe I've made it very loud and clear and made it yesterday. 29 countries total. And that's the way I feel.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.