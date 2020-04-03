-
Now Playing: High stakes for Democratic hopefuls on Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Trump continues to sweep Republican primaries and caucuses
-
Now Playing: Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Sanders and Warren battle for the progressive vote
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus on the mind of voters
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: Clinton talks 2016 campaign, her advice to 2020 candidates
-
Now Playing: A closer look into Virginia's gun sanctuaries
-
Now Playing: Sanders campaign hopes to extend delegate lead
-
Now Playing: How will Super Tuesday voters respond to Michael Bloomberg?
-
Now Playing: Former anchor Bobbie Battista dies after battle with cancer
-
Now Playing: New wildfire threatening homes in California
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton sends heartfelt message to tornado victims
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden projected to win North Carolina Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: Man causes sniper scare in New York City
-
Now Playing: Small plane crashes on busy interstate, killing 3 on board
-
Now Playing: Biden gains momentum heading into Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: What to expect from Super Tuesday states
-
Now Playing: Elizabeth Warren continues fight for progressive vote
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg on the ballot for 1st time