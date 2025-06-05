Supreme Court allows Ohio woman to move forward with 'reverse' discrimination suit

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled in favor of an Ohio woman in her bid to revive a lawsuit alleging she was passed over for a job due to her heterosexual orientation.

June 5, 2025

