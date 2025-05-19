Supreme Court allows Trump admin to end protected status for Venezuelan immigrants

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump admin to terminate protected status for 350,000 Venezuelans who were protected from deportation and allowed to work in the U.S.

May 19, 2025

